California authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man in the throat

San Diego-area authorities are asking the public for help in finding the suspect who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man in the throat last month.

Patrick Heard was found by El Cajon police officers just after 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 22 in front of an apartment complex, San Diego County Crime Stoppers said Friday.

He was not responsive and had a knife-inflicted wound to the throat, police said.

The officers rendered aid and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A motive for the attack has not been determined and no suspects have been identified.

The suspect was described as a six-foot tall male with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-580-8477.