Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

California authorities intercept shipment of illegal fireworks: police

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Authorities in California on Friday said they were able to intercept a hefty shipment of illegal fireworks which weighed more than 1,800 pounds.

Authorities in California on Friday said they were able to intercept a hefty shipment of illegal fireworks which weighed more than 1,800 pounds. (Modesto Police Department)

Authorities in California on Friday reported that they'd intercepted a hefty shipment of illegal fireworks weighing more than 1,800 pounds.

BRIDE NEARLY LOST LEG IN FIREWORK-COCONUT MISHAP HOURS AFTER DREAM WEDDING

Law enforcement in Modesto, Calif., learned about the delivery after getting a tip about “two pallets of illegal fireworks” that were expected to arrive at a residential address in the city, the police department said in a news release on Facebook.

The shipment contained 55 boxes of what were determined to be “aerial mortar-type explosives,” police said, sharing a photo of the recovered fireworks. They originated from a distributor based in Nevada, according to the news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities arrested the recipient of the fireworks haul on multiple charges, they said.

“They must have been planning one heck of a 4th of July party!” the department quipped.