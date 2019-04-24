California authorities ID suspect accused of plowing car into crowd

California authorities on Wednesday released the name of the suspected driver accused of plowing a vehicle into eight people a day earlier.

Isaiah Joel Peoples, of Sunnyvale, Calif., was identified as the suspect by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Twitter.

Peoples was allegedly behind the wheel of a black 2010 Toyota Corolla that rammed into the group and he is suspected of possibly doing so “intentionally,” officials said following the incident.

DRIVER PLOWS INTO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN CALIFORNIA, INJURING 8 BEFORE SMASHING INTO TREE, POLICE SAY

It occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday as the driver was heading west on El Camino Real towards the city of Mountain View, DPS said. After striking the group, the car continued for a few more yards before slamming into a tree near a shopping center.

Following this, Peoples was taken into custody.

"We don't know the motive behind this," Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Choi told Fox 2. "The driver might have intentionally ran into the group of people at the sidewalk. There was no attempt to break or steer away."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The individuals struck by the vehicle -- which included a 13-year-old girl -- were taken to the hospital, though their conditions were not made available.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.