CA restaurant owner says she holds Gov. Newsom responsible as business struggles

A California restaurant owner who appeared in a recent viral video is among several business owners filing a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom over coronavirus restrictions.

Angela Marsden said she believes the restrictions enacted by the governor have hurt businesses and failed to slow the spread of the virus. Marsden gained popularity last month when she posted a video of a movie company's outdoor dining area being allowed to operate right next to her outdoor area that was ordered shut by state authorities.

"I hold him responsible," said Marsden, who owns Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, said of the state’s governor.

"I believe, and I think the data will show, that they increased the numbers of COVID spread because they shut people out of safe places and basically put them back into their homes right before the holidays."

CALIFORNIA CAMPAIGN TO FIRE NEWSOM NEARS THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR BALLOT

The business owner criticized Newsom for allegedly "hiding the numbers" the governor’s office used to support the lockdown.

"I was told it’s because it’s so complicated that they can’t really explain it to us. We wouldn’t understand," Marsden told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Monday. "It’s like, ‘Talk to me like I'm in kindergarten,’ you know, I think I can figure it out."

Marsden argued leaders should focus on allowing businesses to reopen safely as soon as possible.

"The truth is we need to open up all of [Los Angeles] safely," Marsden said. "It needs to happen. That’s the decision that they should be looking at."

In the meantime, Marsden said her business is relying on takeout orders to stay afloat.

"We've been doing to-go and I can sell two or three hundred dollars in a day, which is enough to cover my employees hourly," Marsden said.

Fox & Friends reached out to Governor Newsom’s office but did not receive a response prior to airtime, Kilmeade said.