Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Bystanders save man from drowning at Florida beach

The 22-year-old man went into the water alone on Daytona Beach before the lifeguard tower opened

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bystanders at a Florida beach saved a man from drowning, authorities said Sunday.

The 22-year-old man went into the water alone on Daytona Beach before the lifeguard tower opened, according to Capt. A.J. Miller, a spokesman for Volusia County Beach Safety.

BALI IS STRUGGLING WITH MISBEHAVING INFLUENCERS AS TOURISM RETURNS

"After struggling in the surf, witnesses stated they observed him go under the water," Miller said in a statement given to the Orlando Sentinel.

The bystanders brought the man to shore and began CPR before paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.

One of the drones owned by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office hovering over Daytona Beach in Florida (Chris Pontius, Fox News).

One of the drones owned by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office hovering over Daytona Beach in Florida (Chris Pontius, Fox News).

"He is alive at this time," Miller said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville warned that the rip current risk was high on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne tweeted Sunday that there were 31 water rescues involving 66 swimmers only the day before. "The High Risk for Rip Currents will continue through at least Monday. Entering the ocean remains strongly discouraged," the weather service said.

Your Money