Popular Butler University student killed in drive-by shooting

A popular Butler University student died Thursday after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Maryland over the weekend, a report and his family said.

The shooting death of Xan Korman, a photographer and photo editor at Butler’s student newspaper, The Collegian, was announced by his mother in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"It is with a very broken heart that we tell you that we said our final goodbyes to Xan this afternoon," the student’s mother, Carolyn Korman wrote.

"He fought as long as he could and the medical team tried every possible intervention."

Xan, his mother said, "was caught in the crossfire by simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Further information about the shooting was not immediately known.

Xan’s death stunned the school community.

"Devastating news of a life taken by senseless violence," Butler’s men’s Assistant basketball coach Omar Lowery wrote on Twitter.

"Xan Korman was a young man whose incredible talent captured time for our team, my family and so many others," he wrote.

Henry Bredemeier, who worked with Xan at The Collegian, praised the victim’s photography skills in an interview with WISH-TV.

"Xan was a really nice and kind person," Bredemeier told the news outlet.

"Everyone that knew him knew that. He was so talented. His passion was photography and videography and he was amazing at it," he said.

