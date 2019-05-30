Expand / Collapse search
Busy tornado season catches naive Easterners off guard

By DAVID PORTER | Associated Press
A snapped tree trunk lays near the entrance of Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, N.J. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Lenape Valley Regional High School is closed Wednesday after a storm damaged its facade and ripped up a dugout from its baseball field Tuesday evening. The town also experienced fallen tree branches and downed power lines. (Michael Mancuso/NJ Advance Media via AP)

NEWARK, N.J. – A tornado that caused damage in New Jersey this week caught many people unaware or unprepared.

Many people on the East Coast are unaccustomed to such storms and not conditioned to hear or heed warnings.

New Jersey's climatologist says most communities don't have a well-designed tornado warning system.

Tuesday's tornado damaged a high school where an athletic awards banquet had just concluded. A woman who attended the banquet said most people weren't aware that a tornado had formed and was heading their way.

In Ohio, where tornadoes are far more common, meteorologists went on the offensive with aggressive tornado warnings, actions several officials said saved lives.