Burger King employee killed after woman complains about long drive-thru line

A young man in his 20s was shot dead Sunday night while working at an Orange County Burger King in Florida, following a disagreement with a customer that quickly escalated and turned fatal.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after reports of a shooting at the fast-food restaurant, stemming from a dispute between Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, and a currently unidentified female, Fox 35 in Orlando reported.

When law enforcement officials arrived they said they found Joshua in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. They attempted to transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, was reportedly arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An arrest affidavit from the sheriff's office stated the victim was working in the drive-thru line when one of the customers became belligerent at the slow pace and threatened to bring her "man" into the restaurant.

Joshua refunded the woman's order and told her to leave the premises, according to Fox 35. She later came back in a different car being driven by the man in question. Rodriguez-Tormes proceeded to put Joshua in a headlock and began to choke him before the fight was broken up. He then armed himself and moments later there was gunfire in the parking lot.

Click Orlando reported that deputies said Rodriguez-Tormes had gone out to his truck to retrieve a firearm and told Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you."

Burger King issued a statement about Joshua's untimely death and claimed they're cooperating with authorities in every way possible.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place at the Burger King on 7643 E. Colonial Drive and passing of team member Desmond Joshua," the statement read. "At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter. Any questions should be directed to local authorities. The Burger King McLamore Foundation exists to offer support to team members and their loved ones during incomprehensible times such as this. Our deepest condolences go out to Desmond’s family and friends during this difficult time.”