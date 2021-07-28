Young bull moose in Colorado parking garage is tranquilized, removed: photos

The Lionshead Village business center in Vail, Colorado, removed an unwelcome visitor Tuesday morning: a young bull moose that wandered into the parking garage of the complex.

The moose was estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old, and about 750 pounds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

The animal had been seen in the area for about the past 10 days, and was possibly attracted by de-icing products that had been used inside the garage, the wildlife department said in a statement.

Wildlife staff increasingly became concerned that harm could come to the moose or to people or property in the area, the department said.

On Tuesday, officials decided to tranquilize the moose and transport it to a more remote area outside Craig, Colorado, the department said.

"Everything went smoothly this morning. No issues," wildlife officer Devin Duval said about the operation, which happened around 8:25 a.m. "We were definitely within that human-health-and-safety realm where there could potentially be an injury a human or the animal. That is the reason we decided to move it."

The parking lot is used primarily for people connected to Lionshead Village or to the Vail Health hospital, the department said.

