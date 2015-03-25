Bulger ordered to pay $6M to family of slain Oklahoma businessman he was convicted of killing

Imprisoned former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger (BUHL'-jur) has been ordered to pay $6 million to the family of a slain Oklahoma businessman, although it's unclear whether they'll ever see the money.

The Boston Globe (http://bo.st/1fAXFmg ) reports that a federal judge ruled Friday that Bulger must pay the family of Roger Wheeler, who was shot to death outside his country club in Tulsa, Okla., in 1981.

Bulger was found guilty this year in the killings of Wheeler and 10 others and was sentenced to two life terms. He was ordered to pay $19.5 million in restitution to his other victims' families and forfeit $25 million to the government.

Investigators found $822,000 in cash stashed in his apartment walls when he was caught in Santa Monica, Calif., after more than 16 years on the run.