‘Build the Wall Dinner' attendee assaulted just blocks away from Sean Spicer speech, police say; suspect cited

A person described by police as a “Republican Party supporter” was allegedly assaulted Saturday night outside a GOP event billed as a “Build the Wall Dinner.”

The event, organized by California’s Tea Party Caucus, was being held at a restaurant in Sacramento, where some 1,400 of the state’s Republicans have gathered for a convention this weekend. Just a few blocks away from the restaurant, Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, was addressing the convention, the Sacramento Bee reported.

According to the report, a small group of “anti-wall protesters” had gathered near the Claim Jumper restaurant, where the event was being held. They shouted "Immigrants are welcome here!," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The protesters were shown in a video provided to the newspaper by an attendee of the dinner, the Bee reported.

That attendee, John Berry, told the Bee he was inside the restaurant, then went outside to film the protesters. Berry's video shows one protester knocking Berry’s phone from his hands.

“I’m not going to be intimidated by a bunch of little punks,” Berry told the Bee. “We’re 100 members attending a dinner and they were trying to shut us up. The irony is they were so cartoonish it was actually funny. They did us a favor by providing us publicity and a reason to go.”

A suspect arrested in connection with the attack received a citation for battery and was released, according to the report. He was identified as Clayton Isaeff.

The alleged assault occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler told the Bee.

