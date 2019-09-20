At least 4 dead, dozens injured in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon in Utah: police

At least four people were killed and dozens injured Friday after a tour bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, police said.

The bus slammed into a guard rail and rolled onto its side, KUTV reported. The crash happened near a highway rest stop about 7 miles from the park entrance.

Police urged civilians to steer clear of the area near Utah State Route 12 (SR-12) as multiple air ambulances and rescue teams arrived, the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.

