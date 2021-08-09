Brutal Seattle beating caught on surveillance video, police say

Surveillance footage that showed the brutal beating of a 22-year-old freelance photographer in Seattle emerged on social media Sunday raising new safety concerns in the city, a report said.

Jason Rantz, a host on KTTH 770AM/94.5FM, posted the footage on Twitter. The video appeared to show two men passing each other on an empty city street. The two look as though they were shaking hands, but the man in the white shirt can be seen being tossed on the ground and repeatedly stomped.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING

The 770 report said the victim identified himself as Caliber Visuals from Los Angeles. The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on July 31, the report said. The report said the suspect stole at least $900 in cash and an iPhone 12. The victim, who set up a GoFundMe page, reportedly suffered a brain bleed and a fractured eye.

Seattle Police said in a statement that a bystander "came to the victim’s aid and called 911. Medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment for head trauma and significant injuries to his face."

The suspect was identified as a Black male, 5’10", 180 lbs., with a medium build, and was wearing an orange and yellow t-shirt and black pants with a white stripe down the side at the time of the attack, police said.

The victim reportedly posted online: "Four days later I’m trying to stay positive with the fact I’m still here and able to move forward in life but I still find myself spitting up blood and severe headaches."