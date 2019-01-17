Brothers of American killed in Kenya hotel terror attack speak about his passion for helping others

The brothers of an American killed in the deadly extremist attack on a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi this week spoke to Fox News about Jason Spindler, who worked with international companies to form business partnerships in Kenya that would boost local economies.

The Houston-raised Spindler, co-founder and managing director of San Francisco-based I-DEV International, had a brush with tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001: He was employed by a financial firm at the World Trade Center at the time of the terrorist attack but was running late that morning and was emerging from the subway when the first tower fell.

He was covered in dust and debris as he tried to help others that day.

Aaron Spindler said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” about his brother, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday: “He ran in to grab people and save as many people as he could and get them to safety. He really even went back days after to volunteer and really had a profound impact on him, and his persona.”

AMERICAN KILLED IN KENYA HOTEL TERROR ATTACK WAS 9/11 SURVIVOR

Aaron added about Jason: “He really felt that he wanted to change his trajectory, and find a better way to try to bring peace into the world through economic development and raising the level of economic abilities in underprivileged countries.”

Jason’s other brother, Jonathan, chimed in about how 9/11 changed Jason’s life: “Jason dedicated his life to helping others, no matter where he went he touched everybody. His infectious smile and his personality and his ability to instantly connect with people. His passion was helping people.”

The attack at the dusitD2 complex on Tuesday killed 20 civilians and one police officer. Five attackers also were killed.

Al Shabab, the Al Qaeda-linked extremist group, claimed responsibility for the assault.

AMERICAN AMONG SEVERAL KILLED IN KENYA HOTEL TERROR ATTACK

Jason’s brothers told MacCallum that he will be deeply missed, noting how he would video-chat with his brothers’ kids.

Jason was a big adventurer into rock climbing and collecting vinyl, and their family is heartbroken.

Aaron said: “He was just such an amazing brother and person, and had the personality to really push people. He was definitively the type of person that if we won the Olympic gold medal, minutes later he would ask you, ‘What’s next?’ He really knew how to get under your skin, and drive you to be a better human.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and The Associated Press contributed to this report.