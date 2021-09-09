Brother of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh ‘shocked’ about drug addiction, stolen money

The older brother of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who resigned from the family law firm earlier this week after accusations of misappropriating funds and getting shot in the head, has addressed the circumstances.

Randy Murduagh released a public statement to the Hampton County Guardian claiming that he didn’t know about his brother’s drug addiction or that he was allegedly stealing money from the family’s law firm.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S SOUTH CAROLINA LAW LICENSE SUSPENDED AFTER QUITTING LAW FIRM IN WAKE OF SHOOTINGS

"I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money," the statement said. "I love my law firm family and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships. I will continue to pursue my client’s interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity, as I always have."

The Murdaugh family has been cast in the national spotlight since Alex Murdaugh found his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, both shot several times at their Colleton County home on June 7.

On Saturday, Alex Murdaugh was allegedly shot in the head on a country road near Varnville, S.C., a day after he was reportedly being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars. A family spokesperson said Alex Murdaugh is expected to survive.

On Monday, Alex Murdaugh announced in a statement that he was resigning from his law firm, PMPED, which his family founded over 100 years ago, and was also entering rehab.

The statement said, in part: "The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret."

Hours after Alex Murdaugh issued his statement, the PMPED law firm released its own information saying Murdaugh had misappropriated an unspecified amount of money and would no longer be associated with the firm.

Two days later, the South Carolina State Supreme Court suspended Alex Murdaugh’s law license in the state.

It was unclear if Saturday's shooting was related to the double slaying of his wife and son.

No arrests have been made and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released very little information about the slayings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.