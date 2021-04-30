Brooklyn homeowner calls 911 after finding flock of sheep in backyard

It's not everyday you see livestock wandering the streets of New York City.

But a Brooklyn homeowner called 911 Friday to report a flock of young sheep had gathered in his back alley, police said.

Pictures show the lambs huddled tightly on a narrow concrete space near a garden hose and exterior wiring before police corralled them into a trailer for transportation.

It was not immediately clear where they’d come from. They were estimated to be under 1 year old.

Mounted police and the NYPD’s emergency services units "safely wrangled them up," according to the department.

The eight rescued animals were taken to the New York City Animal Care Centers in Brooklyn.

The NYCACC later said that the animals had subsequently been sent to Skylands Sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey, about 70 miles away.

The shelter specializes in animals rescued from slaughterhouses and live markets as well as neglect, abuse and abandonment, according to its website.