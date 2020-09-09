Brooklyn firefighters chase down man on bike who allegedly slugged woman

Don’t mess with the FDNY.

A group of Brooklyn firefighters chased down a bike-riding goon who slugged an elderly woman near their firehouse — then held him until cops showed up and busted the man, according to authorities and wild surveillance videos.

Footage posted on Instagram shows Daniel Biggs, 53, pedal up behind the unsuspecting 60-year-old woman and punch her in the mouth around 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, knocking the victim to the ground at the corner of Haycock Street and Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



Suddenly, four smoke eaters from Engine 214/Ladder 111 near the intersection are seen dashing after the brute, chasing him halfway down the block and tackling him to the ground, where they held him until police arrived.

The video shows police escorting Biggs away in handcuffs.



“Don’t forget Firefighters are HUGE Patriots especially FDNY!” a re-post of the video said. “They also work very closely with the NYPD all the time! They are good people & will@not stand for crime. @fdny @nypd THANK YOU.”



The video, originally posted on TikTok, was also shared on Facebook.

Biggs, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later, court records show.