Bronx Zoo 'Lion Queen' says she's a 'Black Israelite' in wild arraignment hearing

The woman who climbed into the Bronx Zoo’s lion den shouted “shalom” and exclaimed her devotion to Allah and Jehovah in a wild arraignment in Bronx criminal court early Friday morning.

Myah Autry, 32, appeared in the courtroom wearing an NYPD t-shirt after being arrested on Thursday for criminal trespass in connection with the zoo incident.

Autry repeatedly interrupted the judge, shouting “All praises go to Jah and Jehovah!” when her case was called.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

The judge, her lawyer, and a friend all urged her to be quiet — but Autry refused, exclaiming a number of times that she is a “black Israelite.”

NEW YORK WOMAN IN BRONX ZOO LION ENCLOSURE STUNT THAT WENT VIRAL ARRESTED ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS CHARGE

“Shalom to you and your families,” she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Autry was released on her own recognizance, then continued her rant to reporters outside the building.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.