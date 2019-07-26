Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERRORISM
Published

Bronx man, suspected of wanting to join Taliban, pulled from Middle East-bound plane at JFK

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Bronx man was pulled from a Middle East-bound plane at JFK Airport on Friday after authorities learned the suspect was going to join the Taliban, officials said.

Federal investigators and Port Authority police yanked the man off a Qatar Airways plane at JFK Airport just before takeoff, the New York Daily News reported, citing sources familiar with knowledge of the incident.

Federal authorities pulled a suspected terrorist sympathizer from a plane at JFK Airport on Friday, according to a report. 

Federal authorities pulled a suspected terrorist sympathizer from a plane at JFK Airport on Friday, according to a report.  (ny.gov)

Authorities had flagged the man as a possible terrorist sympathizer who intended to join the Taliban, the Islamic militant group based primarily in Afghanistan.

SOUTH CAROLINA 'TERRORIST SYMPATHIZER' PLACED BOMB INSIDE TEDDY BEAR, FBI SAYS

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had been under investigation by the FBI before he was pulled from the plane Friday, according to law enforcement sources cited by NBC 4 New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was questioned by federal officials and taken to Manhattan federal court. No charges were immediately filed against the suspect.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.