Bronx man charged with assault after 2 men stabbed in NYC subway incident: police

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested Patrick Chambers, 46, on charges of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon following a stabbing incident that took place on the 7 train earlier this month.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT

In a video of the incident seen on Twitter, the suspect was wearing a coronavirus mask and does not show his face.

The suspect can be seen, however, attacking one of the passengers who appeared to step in to help after a first victim was allegedly cut by Chambers' knife.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI), Detective Sophia Mason, said the attack took place on July 5 at 52nd street in Queens and was unprovoked.

The suspect produced a knife and stabbed a 71-year-old male and a 73-year-old male. Both victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and were in stable condition at the time.

The suspect was arrested at the 52 Street station stop and a knife was reportedly recovered from his person, police said.

No official court date was provided.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.