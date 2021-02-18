Bronx gas explosion injures 9, including 6 children

A gas explosion on the second floor of a building in the Bronx Thursday afternoon injured six children and three adults, according to reports.

Two of the children, including a 2-year-old with special needs, were in critical condition, according to the a local news station.

The explosion happened in the area of Paulding Avenue and Poplar Street in the East Bronx, according to NYPD Chief Terence Monahan.

A video posted by a PIX 11 reporter showed that the blast was powerful enough to blow the front door across the street, lodging it in powerlines.

Authorities said the public should avoid the area as emergency responders tend to the scene.