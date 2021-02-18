Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published

Bronx gas explosion injures 9, including 6 children

Two children were in critical condition

By Paul Best | Fox News
A gas explosion on the second floor of a building in the Bronx Thursday afternoon injured six children and three adults, according to reports. 

Two of the children, including a 2-year-old with special needs, were in critical condition, according to the a local news station. 

A gas explosion in the East Bronx Thursday afternoon injured nine people, including six children. 

A gas explosion in the East Bronx Thursday afternoon injured nine people, including six children.  (NYC Emergency Management)

The explosion happened in the area of Paulding Avenue and Poplar Street in the East Bronx, according to NYPD Chief Terence Monahan

A video posted by a PIX 11 reporter showed that the blast was powerful enough to blow the front door across the street, lodging it in powerlines. 

Authorities said the public should avoid the area as emergency responders tend to the scene. 

