Bronx bus fire injures eight

Eight straphangers were injured when a MTA bus caught on fire in the Bronx Saturday night, officials said.

One of the passengers required medical attention at the hospital, and the others refused treatment, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to the bus fire on the Bx35 at Jennings Street and Southern Boulevard in Crotona Park East around 9 p.m., sources said.

It’s unclear how the bus caught ablaze, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.