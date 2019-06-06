Brock Turner sex-assault victim plans memoir for September release

The woman who was sexually assaulted by then Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner after she passed out outside an on-campus fraternity house party in January 2015 is set to write a memoir scheduled to be released this fall.

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book by the woman known publicly under the pseudonym Emily Doe. The publisher declined to comment on whether she will use her real name, but the as-yet-untitled memoir is scheduled to come out Sept. 17.

EX-STANFORD SWIMMER BROCK TURNER LEAVES JAIL AFTER SERVING HALF HIS TERM FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

The case garnered national attention when BuzzFeed published the victim’s 7,000-word emotional account of the attack and its aftermath, which she read in court during Turner’s sentencing hearing. A jury had found the then 18-year-old college sophomore guilty of assaulting her while she was incapacitated by alcohol. Two Swedish graduate students found Turner on top of Doe's half-naked body.

“My independence, natural joy, gentleness, and steady lifestyle I had been enjoying became distorted beyond recognition. I became closed off, angry, self-deprecating, tired, irritable, empty,” Doe told Turner in court. She told Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Millions were enraged when Turner was sentenced to just six months behind bars for the crime. He was released on good behavior after just three months. Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky, who issued the sentence, became the first judge recalled in California since 1932 after voters kicked him out of office.

Turner is required to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.