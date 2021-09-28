Brian Laundrie search: Tipster sends Dog the Bounty Hunter to campground 75 miles from family home

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Dog the Bounty Hunter takes Fox News on Brian Laundrie tipster trial to campground tied to parents

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is investigating a tip that alleges Brian Laundrie, the fugitive fiancé of Gabby Petito, went into a Florida campground 75 miles away with his parents in early September — but only two of them were seen leaving.

Chapman announced Saturday he was entering the search for Laundrie, and tips quickly poured in. He told Fox News he received a tip on Monday that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here," he told Fox News exclusively on Monday evening. "We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp."

He later added: "Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure."

Earlier on Monday, attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta, said his clients "do not know where Brian is."

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," Bertolino wrote. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

Meghan McCain irks liberals by appearing on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

Meghan McCain spent years irking liberals as the token conservative on "The View," but managed to continue bothering the left on Sunday simply by showing up on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

McCain walked away from "The View" last month because she enjoyed settling down in Washington, D.C. with her family since the coronavirus pandemic and didn't want to upend her life again for the New York-based program. Now a columnist for the Daily Mail, her appearance on Chuck Todd's Sunday show didn't delight progressive viewers.

Former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien responded to video of Todd welcoming McCain to the program with a tweet that scolded "Meet the Press" for offering her a platform.

"This young lady is not her father (though she likes to name him frequently). She lies on camera, she has zero value as a guest, certainly she’s go no credibility as a political talking head. And yet, Meet the Press fails by allowing her to lie on their air," O’Brien tweeted .

During the appearance, McCain criticized Democrats for isolating moderates in the party, most recently in the fight over President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. "Meet the Press" later tweeted a quote from McCain’s appearance but Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was one of many observers who accused her of lying that Biden's agenda was unpopular.

McCain fired back that Biden, who has sunk to the worst approval ratings of his presidency, "is his agenda." Many other liberals appeared peeved by McCain’s appearance on Todd’s show. CLICK HERE FOR MORE .

Shaq rejects celebrity status: 'These people are out of their freaking mind'

Shaquille O’Neal, the four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest basketball players of all time renounced his celebrity status in an interview with the New York Post . The 7-foot-1 former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who is also one of the most recognizable athletes, is done with the glitz and glamour.

"These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it," he told the New York Post on Friday.

"I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking mind with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that."

O’Neal added he didn’t want to be stereotyped as someone who is "out of their mind" and would rather be known for his kindness away from the basketball court and television cameras.

One of the 49-year-old’s latest ventures is with Papa John’s . With every purchase of his Shaq-a-Roni pizza, Papa John’s will donate $1 from every purchase to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the United Negro College Fund, and community involvement.

O’Neal will still be behind the desk for his NBA shows on TNT. The NBA season is right around the corner. CLICK HERE FOR MORE .

SOME PARTING WORDS

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, joined "Fox News Primetime" Monday to discuss the latest on efforts by Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"There’s a lot of bad stuff in this. I mean, the corporate tax increase will kill jobs. Not only that, but economists estimate it will also reduce wages," Crenshaw argued. "So, this is bad on so many fronts. It will lead to slower growth and stagnation and inflation, which is just not something Americans need right now."

