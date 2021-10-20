Brian Laundrie search: Coroner arrives at Florida park after fugitive's items found

EXCLUSIVE: North Port, Fla. – Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park early Wednesday morning, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement "might have found something."

Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Laundries informed law enforcement last night of their intentions to search the park and met officers there. Bertolino confirmed that while searching areas that Brian frequented, "some articles belonging to Brian were found."

Officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the area, Bertolino said. A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the office was called to the Myakkahatchee on Wednesday, but would not say anything more.

The park is now closed to the public, having reopened only Tuesday following a weeks-long search for the fugitive.

Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The FBI later issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to his unauthorized used of her bank card.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: FLORIDA PARK REOPENS FOLLOWING SEARCHES FOR FUGITIVE: LIVE UPDATES

The Laundries, who have claimed their son went to Myakkahatchee on Sept. 13, the day he was last seen, left their North Port home just before 7:15 a.m. local time for the environmental park, where two men in hiking gear – including at least one who later identified himself as a law enforcement officer – began trailing behind them. The Laundries and one of the men appeared to discuss a discovery before the parents left the park, which was then closed to media and the public.

In a worldwide exclusive, video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the Laundries and the law enforcement officer huddling and speaking as the officer appears to show the couple an unknown discovery. The officer appeared to tell the parents: "I think we might have found something."

During the couple's time inside, Chris Laundrie could be seen continually moving in and out of areas of the brush. After a short while, he and Roberta Laundrie separated, with Chris and the two men moving into brush on the left side of the trail for approximately 12 minutes.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES OBTAINED BY FOX NEWS:

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: PARENTS MUM ON SON'S SEPT. 1 HOMECOMING AS THEY STEP OUT ON LONG DAY OF ERRANDS

Chris returned without law enforcement, and the couple continued on. The Laundries later discovered a white bag and a dark-colored object after traveling through a patch of brambles at the edge of the brush at a clearing. They then could be seen putting the object into the bag and handing it over to the law enforcement officer shortly thereafter, who later took it from them.

On their way out of the park, the couple made a phone call and then received a call. There they were soon joined by the law enforcement officer, who could be seen patting Chris Laundrie's shoulder as he huddled with the couple.

The couple left the park at 8:45 a.m. and appeared emotional when confronted by protesters there.

Meanwhile, about a dozen uniformed law enforcement officers and approximately six people in plainclothes could be seen entering the park, with several police or unmarked vehicles and gators seen entering. The North Port Mobile Command Center arrived at the park shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Laundries returned home shortly thereafter. A spokesperson for North Port Police Department referred Fox News Digital to the FBI for comment. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond.