Brian Laundrie notebook found near remains 'may be salvageable,' police say

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, "may be salvageable," police say.

The FBI confirmed that a notebook, along with a backpack and dry bag containing other items that belonged to Laundrie, turned up at the North Port, Florida, park in an area that had previously been underwater, not far from where authorities found Laundrie's partial remains that same day.

"It appears it may be salvageable. That really is a question for FBI though," North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told Fox News Digital when asked about the condition of the notebook and whether it had any legible writing inside of it.

The FBI said it has "no new information" to share "at this time," but the agency will continue to post updates to Twitter when they become available.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said he does not know what is inside the notebook nor whether the notebook was inside the dry bag when Chris and Roberta Laundrie discovered it.

The deceased 23-year old frequently shared photos of his artwork, mostly done on paper, to his Instagram page. It is unclear whether the notebook recovered from the park contains any artwork or writing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

'Rust' movie head electrician says he was 'holding' Halyna Hutchins in his 'arms while she was dying'

Serge Svetnoy, the head electrician/gaffer of the movie "Rust," penned an emotional post on social media about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun shooting on set.

On Facebook Sunday, Svetnoy blamed Hutchins' death on "the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it."

He claimed she died as a result of both "negligence and unprofessionalism."

"To save a dime sometimes you hire people who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job, and you risk the lives of the other people who are close and your lives as well," Svetnoy wrote. "I understand that you always fight for the budget, but you cannot allow this to happen."

"It is true that the professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little bit more demanding, but it is worth it. No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" he continued.

In his post, Svetnoy confirmed he was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot and held her as she died on the New Mexico movie set. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Biden coughs into hand, proceeds to shake hands with public while maskless

President Biden coughed into his hand following a Monday speech in New Jersey and proceeded to use it to shake hands with members of the public, all while not wearing a mask.

The incident comes less than a week after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president.

Last Tuesday, a fully vaccinated Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-travel protocols.

Three days earlier, Mayorkas had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks.

"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice," DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said at the time.

Earlier this month, the president and first lady stoked controversy when they were caught walking without a mask through Fiola Mare, a ritzy Italian seafood restaurant in Washington, D.C., where all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off a question about the incident, saying people should pay attention to the president’s policies and "not overly focus on moments in time." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

As President Biden’s approval ratings plummet to record lows, the administration continues adding losses to their legacy, Sean Hannity argued Monday evening.

"As inflation rises, the economy stalls, the border spiraling way out of control in the middle of a pandemic and COVID-19 mandates … regulations having no end in sight, Biden's poll numbers plummeting to the mid-30s and now, yet, another all-time low," the "Hannity" host said. "There’s not a single thing that Joe Biden and his administration can claim as successful for you the American people."

