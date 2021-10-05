Brian Laundrie manhunt: Florida fugitive last seen a day earlier than previously believed, lawyer says

Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie was last seen by his parents on Sept. 13, according to family attorney Steven Bertolino. He had previously said the Laundries last saw their son on Sept. 14.

"The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events," Bertolino told Fox News Tuesday.

"Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday Sept. 13."

When police visited the Laundrie home on Sept. 17, Brian Laundrie was not only not inside – but his parents claimed he was missing.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie told investigators at the time they hadn’t seen their son since Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to a police news release from that Friday, which states Laundrie hadn’t been seen "since Tuesday of this week."

After Laundrie’s disappearance, police began searching the sprawling T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, a 25,000-acre preserve near the family’s home in North Port, Florida, infested with gators, snakes, insects and other wildlife. Heavy rains also left the swampy park underwater.

Meanwhile, with a federal warrant out for his arrest, bounty hunters including Duane "Dog" Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, have gotten involved in the search — and potential sightings have been reported in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and elsewhere.

On Sept. 19, an FBI-led search in Wyoming turned up the remains of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was last seen alive at a Jackson Hole restaurant on Aug. 27. Authorities ruled her death a homicide but have not released a full report.

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the Petito case and the subject of a federal warrant for alleged debit card fraud that took place after she was believed to have died.

Earlier Tuesday, Bertolino also confirmed rumors that Laundrie flew home to Florida from Salt Lake City for a six-day period mid-August, days after he was involved in an alleged domestic incident with Petito in Moab, Utah, and shortly before she last spoke with her mother.

And Richard Stafford, an attorney for Petito’s parents and stepparents, revealed in an interview with TV’s Dr. Phil McGraw that the debit card Laundrie is accused of using without authorization belonged to Petito.

Petito's mom reported her missing on Sept. 11, after spending days unsuccessfully trying to contact her daughter. Between Sept. 1, when Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home, and when she was reported missing, Laundrie and his parents went camping for the Labor Day holiday at Fort De Soto Park in St. Petersburg.

They ate s'mores with his sister's children, according to sister Cassie Laundrie, and made no public comment about Petito's whereabouts or condition.