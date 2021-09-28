Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Florida home flooded with flowers addressed to late fiancée

A flood of flower deliveries addressed to Gabby Petito continue to arrive at Brian Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port, Florida, where she lived for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé in June.

The initiative is meant to keep Gabby's memory alive as Brian Laundrie's parents keep facing backlash on several fronts.



Petito, 22, disappeared in late August and her remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Teton-Bridger National Forest. A coroner later declared her death a homicide.

Laundrie, 23, returned to the North Port home by himself on Sept. 1.

His parents then reported him missing on Sept. 17, three days after telling authorities they last saw him.

His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have laid low and refused to answer multiple questions from Fox News Digital reporters during their infrequent trips outside the house.

One delivery driver who dropped off flowers at the Laundries' front porch for Petito on Tuesday afternoon was visibly shaken up about what her family is experiencing.

"I have a daughter who’s 30," the delivery man told reporters outside the house. "I don’t know what the family is going through but I can only imagine."

Another flower delivery was from a person in New Hampshire.

"RIP Gabbie," a note on the flowers said. "We will not let the Laundrie family get away with this. We will fight for justice."

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance and death.

Some of the flowers are being placed by a makeshift memorial near the road outside the Laundries' home, while others have been dropped off at the front door. A civilian parking enforcer briefly turned flower deliveries away on Monday, telling people to take them to a bigger memorial at city hall. Authorities were no longer interfering with the deliveries on Tuesday.

"She's a beautiful person," a North Port resident who lives two miles away told Fox News on Monday. "Everybody's here – we're here for Gabby. And I just wanted them to be able to see some beauty."

The Laundries' lawyer, Steven Bertolino, declined to comment on the flower deliveries Tuesday.

Police has spent more than a week searching for Brian Laundrie in the nearby Carlton Reserve, an unforgiving 24,000-acre expanse about 15 miles from the Laundries' home. On Sunday police said the search would be scaled back and based on "targeted intelligence."

Attention shifted Monday to a campground about 75 miles north of North Port after Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman received a tip that the Laundrie family had gone camping there twice in early September.

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here," Chapman told Fox News's Michael Ruiz on Monday. "We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp."

Park records obtained by Fox News show that Brian Laundrie's mom, Roberta, checked into the park on Sept. 6 and checked out on Sept. 8, three days before Petito was officially reported missing.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie on Sept. 23 for alleged debit card fraud between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.