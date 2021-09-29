Brian Laundrie's dad receives Dunkin Donuts, other packages outside house as America hunts son

Brian Laundrie 's father, Chris Laundrie, on Wednesday afternoon walked outside for the first time since Tuesday morning as protesters and media continue to wait outside their North Port, Florida , home for answers.

Chris Laundrie cracked open his front door on Wednesday afternoon to pick up a box of Dunkin Donuts, other boxes and flowers that had been delivered to his home earlier that day.

Delivery services including FedEx, Amazon, local florists and food delivery apps like GrubHub continue to leave things at the Laundries' door as they wait inside for hours on end.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies are searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, who is the subject of a federal arrest warrant and a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his 22-year-old fiancé, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's parents reported him missing on Sept. 17 but said they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14.

Petito and Laundrie were on a months-long, cross-country road trip in a Ford Transit van before Laundrie returned home in the van without Petito on Sept. 1. Petito's family reported her missing 10 days later on Sept. 11.

The FBI discovered Petito's remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, and the Teton County coroner later said she died of homicide, but his final autopsy report has yet to be released.

Growing collections of flowers sit outside the Laundries' front door and by a makeshift memorial toward the front of their lawn.

"For the Laundries' silence — the Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They are sure not going to help find Brian," the Petito family's lawyer, Richard Stafford, said Tuesday. "For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."