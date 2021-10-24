Brian Laundrie autopsy inconclusive about cause of death, further study planned, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination after an autopsy failed to establish a cause or manner of death, a lawyer said.

The remains of Laundrie, which were discovered Wednesday in a Florida park, will be forwarded to an anthropologist for more study, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Fox News on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Bertolino had said on ABC’s "Good Morning America" that he was told he and the Laundrie family might receive information about Brian’s cause of death by midday Friday but that didn’t happen.

"I was informed by law enforcement [Thursday] that perhaps by midday today we’d have some more information," Bertolino had said during the TV interview, FOX 13 of Tampa reported.

The remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, not far from the Laundrie family home in North Port, a small Gulf Coast city about 85 miles south of Tampa.

The discovery ended more than a month of speculation about the whereabouts of Laundrie, who hadn’t been seen since Sept. 13, when he left his parents’ home for a hike at the park.

The FBI confirmed the remains as Laundrie’s on Thursday, the day after they were found.

Laundrie, 23, was the fiancé of Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. The couple had gone on a multi-state trip through Western states but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1.

Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11. Two days later, Laundrie left his parents’ home, purportedly for a hike in the park where his remains were found more than a month later. His family reported him missing Sept. 17.

Laundrie was considered a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, which became a murder probe after authorities announced Oct. 12 following an autopsy that the woman had died from strangulation.

A federal court in Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest Sept. 23, 10 days after he was last seen, based on Petito’s parents allegations that he had "stolen" their daughter’s credit card. Authorities linked Laundrie to about $1,000 worth of purchases between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Last week, famed criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos told Fox News that Brian Laundrie’s family could potentially face legal consequences if they are found to have provided any assistance to Laundrie while he was considered a fugitive.

