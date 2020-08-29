Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend says she had no connection to illegal drugs

Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend says she didn't have any involvement in illegal activities and the information police used to obtain the no-knock search warrant that led to her death was false.

AUTHORITIES TAKE BREONNA TAYLOR'S EX-BOYFRIEND INTO CUSTODY DAYS AFTER WARRANTS WERE ISSUED FOR HIS ARREST

Officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department stormed Taylor's home in March while executing a drug warrant in search of Jamarcus Glover, 30, who didn't live in her apartment complex. It turned out he already had been detained by authorities before the warrant was executed.

Taylor, who was not listed on the search warrant, was shot eight times by an officer firing off over 20 rounds.

No drugs were found in the house.

"The police are trying to make it out to be my fault," Glover told the (Louisville) Courier-Journal, "making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door."

"At the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl," he said.

The Courier-Journal previously reported on verified phone calls, including one on the day she died, where Glover told Taylor she had "$8K for him” and “that she had been “handling all my money.”

Glover denied that Taylor had any money for him and said she was not involved in any drug activities.

Authorities investigating Glover prior to Taylor's death had seen packages delivered to her residence addressed to Glover, and Glover was seen leaving her house with parcels that he took back to his alleged drug house, according to the arrest affidavit.

“Getting shoes and clothes coming through the mail is not illegal," Glover said. "Nothing illegal at all." Glover said he used Taylor's address because he didn't want personal items stolen at his own house.

Glover was rearrested Thursday by police, nearly 15 hours after his interview with the news outlet, for failing to post $50,000 bail on previous drug and trafficking charges. He admitted to the outlet he would sell drugs to make money for his livelihood.

“I’m taking everything to trial, and I’m going to put everything on the line because" police are "foul," Glover said. Officers have made "every excuse," he added, "but none justifies murder. You can’t justify it when (Breonna’s) innocent.”

Taylor's death is among several involving Black people at the hands of police that have caused unrest across the nation. Protestors demanded the officers involved in Louisville be arrested, but nearly six months later, that hasn't happened.