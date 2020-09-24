Expand / Collapse search
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A fire burns downtown, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A fire burns downtown, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. 
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Louisville-reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020, walk away from police with their hands up after two police officers were shot during a protest after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, voted to indict one of three White police officers for wanton endangerment.
    REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters react to gunfire, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A police officer was shot in the evening. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Louisville-reuters1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Robert Schroeder, interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, puts on a face mask after a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Sep. 23, 2020, confirming two officers have been shot after protesters clashed with police after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment.
    REUTERS/Carlos Barria 
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters run after hearing gunfire, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A police officer was shot in the evening. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters react to gunfire, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A police officer was shot in the evening. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police survey an area after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.
      AP Photo/John Minchillo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP-Louisville1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police survey an area after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
