Breonna Taylor's attorney on grand jury decision: 'outrageous and offensive'

Breonna Taylor's attorney has slammed the Kentucky grand jury's Wednesday decision to indict one out of three officers involved in the police-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor as "outrageous and offensive."

The grand jury announced Wednesday its decision to indict a former Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree – but not to indict either of the two other officers – six months after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Benjamin Crump tweeted shortly after the decision that the wanton endangerment charges weren't enough – murder, he said, should have been on the list of charges announced.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Hankinson was fired June 23. A termination letter sent to him by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the white officer violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment.

Hankison, Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

The grand jury decided not to indict the two other officers who fired their weapons.

Some prominent figures and public officials began expressing frustration immediately after the decision was announced. Civil rights activist Linda Sarsour tweeted, "Justice has NOT been served."

Since Taylor's March death, protesters across the country have since demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months.

In preparation for potential protests following the grand jury's announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

