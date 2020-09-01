Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend offered plea deal requiring him to say she was part of his 'organized crime syndicate,' lawyer claims

A draft version of a plea agreement presented to Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend in July would have required him to name Taylor as a co-defendant involved in his “organized crime syndicate” that trafficked large amounts of crack cocaine, meth and other narcotics into the Louisville community, her family's lawyer claims.

Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer and Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested on new drug charges last week. An attorney representing Taylor’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, Sam Aguiar, wrote a Facebook post on Monday accusing Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine of making the plea offer to Glover on July 13, exactly four months after Taylor was killed in an authorized police raid.

“Read this bull----. Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a 'co-defendant' for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020. Umm...when was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant?” Aguiar wrote.

“This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine (in case anyone was wondering whose office distributed one-sided information...) is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker. Thank god his office recused itself, as we sure as hell know what they would’ve done. And shame on that office. Breonna Taylor is not a 'co-defendant' in a criminal case. She’s dead. Way to try and attack a woman when she’s not even here to defend herself.”

Taylor was shot five times by officers who went to her home with a search warrant as part of a drug investigation on March 13. Officers used a no-knock search warrant to break down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting. Hankison was later fired.

No drugs were found in the home and Taylor was unarmed.

Walker was initially charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, but Wine later dropped the charge. Because Wine was investigating Walker’s case, the local prosecutor recused himself from Taylor’s death investigation, which landed in the lap of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in mid-May. There was no footage of the raid, and officers were not wearing body cameras.

Cameron said Sunday that he received a long-awaited FBI ballistics report but would not announce this week whether criminal charges would be brought against the officers, as additional analysis is needed.

In response to Aguiar’s Facebook post, Wine issued a statement Tuesday arguing that even though jail phone call recordings implicated Taylor in criminal activity, she was never officially named as a co-defendant in the case against Glover because his office does not posthumously indict the deceased. He said her name was removed out of respect.

“Breonna Taylor was never a Co-Defendant in the Jamarcus Glover case. A case including Breonna Taylor as a Co-Defendant was never presented to the Grand Jury nor did our office ever consider presenting one to the Grand Jury with her name. Our office has not and does not posthumously indict any person who is deceased,” Wine’s office said in a statement, according to WAVE-TV.

“The plea sheet that Sam Aguiar posted on Facebook was a draft that was part of preindictment plea negotiations with Mr. Glover and his attorney. Those drafts were never part of the court record and are not court documents. We were aware of the information in the warrants as well as the jail phone calls where Mr. Glover implicated Ms. Taylor in his criminal activity. When I was advised of the discussions, out of respect for Ms. Taylor, I directed that Ms. Breonna Taylor’s name be removed."

He added that the final plea sheet provided to Glover’s counsel on July 21 did not include Taylor as a co-defendant. The offer was later withdrawn when Glover failed to surrender himself to court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.