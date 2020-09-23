Kentucky AG establishing task force on executions of search warrants after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that he would open a statewide task force to investigate the process for obtaining search warrants.

His announcement was made during a press conference in which he discussed a grand jury's decision in the shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

Cameron said the task force would include elected leaders.

"This task force is being established not to demonize any one side or any one department or agency," he said. "I think it's a healthy thing for the attorney general from time to time to be a part of a conversation with all 120 counties."

Wednesday's indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot five times by the officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. In May, the FBI said it was conducting its own investigation of the shooting

The warrant that allowed the officers to search her home was issued in connection to a person who did not live there, and no drugs were found during the search. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

The Louisville Police department has claimed that the officers knocked on the door several times and announced their presence.

