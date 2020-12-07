Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

Break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion leads to arrest

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen no longer reside there

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Football great Tom Brady’s mansion in Massachusetts was broken into Monday morning—and a suspect was arrested, according to reports.

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen don’t live there but still own the five-acre property. The five-bedroom home is next to a golf course in Brookline, just outside Boston.

Police responded to a call of a break-in shortly before 6 a.m., Fox 25 Boston reports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

TOM BRADY IS APPARENTLY CALLING THE PLAYS FOR THE BUCCANEERS: REPORT

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who is experiencing homelessness, the station reported.

Police said the would-be burglar set off multiple security alarms.

TOM BRADY, CHRIS JONES TRADE BARBS DURING BUCCANEERS-CHIEFS GAME

Caretakers also spotted the man on surveillance video, according to the station.

Bündchen and Brady first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market, the Boston Business Journal reported last week.

According to the news outlet, the home has been listed again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved to Tampa Bay this year to play for the Bucaneers after a long career with the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. 