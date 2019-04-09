Brazen thieves targeting Mississippi police department swipe cruiser tires – twice

Brazen tire thieves have targeted the police department in Mississippi's capital city in recent weeks, stealing the wheels from patrol cars -- including one parked at the city's police academy.

Three police cruisers that were parked behind a police museum in downtown Jackson were vandalized over the weekend when a thief stole all twelve wheels.

A photo shared on social media showed the three vehicles being towed away Saturday.

Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes confirmed to local media Monday the vehicles were towed after they were discovered without their tires. He said police are investigating the crime and they are not sure when the wheels were stolen.

Holmes did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment early Tuesday.

This is the second time thieves have targeted the Jackson police department’s vehicles.

In March the wheels were taken from a patrol car parked at the Jackson Police Training Academy. The vehicle was left on blocks after the thieves stole tires and rims.

No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.