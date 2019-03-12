Brazen burglar broke into sleeping baby’s room, second New York City apartment: police

A manhunt is underway in New York City after a brazen burglar used a fire escape to break into a Bronx apartment building where a 2-month-old baby was sleeping.

Police said the unidentified man broke into a 32-year-old man’s apartment in Riverdale through a window above the fire escape shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He went into a bedroom where a baby was sleeping and quickly rifled through the room for any valuables.

He fled a short time later -- emptyhanded -- after apparently hearing the baby’s father in the living room, NBC New York reported.

The NYPD released the terrifying video of the man scavenging around the baby’s bedroom.

But the burglar didn’t stop there. Cops say he next got into a 28-year-old woman’s apartment in the same building – on a different floor – also using a window above a fire escape.

Once inside, he stole the woman’s jewelry, a bicycle and a backpack, police said.

Authorities said the man fled the area and has not been seen since. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.