Girls brawl outside Detroit Shake Shack but no police report filed

A brawl broke out in Detroit between 10 to 12 young females outside of a Shake Shack on Monday.

"I'm looking and I see the green burger (logo) on their shirts and I said they're the Shake Shack girls," witness Jason Taylor told Fox 2 Detroit of seeing the group of women brawling in a parking lot outside of the burger chain. "I told my cousin, ‘No Shake Shack today, buddy.’"

The outlet reported that between 10 and 12 teenaged girls exited the Shake Shack after an argument, and proceeded to fight outside the establishment.

"A girl flew over the chain with a juice bottle and was hitting the girl in the head with it," Taylor said, adding the fight ended after a few minutes. "I didn't try to break up anything because it's Detroit, anything can happen."

Shake Shack told Fox 2 that the company was "disturbed by what happened and are launching an investigation" and disciplinary action could be taken, noting that "safety for customers and staff is number 1."

Detroit police said that no police reports were filed, meaning there have been no charges.

The incident comes after other brawls have broken out this summer, including in a Colorado Walmart last month after a shopper reportedly spit on an employee.

The employee knocked the man out with one punch, with a caption to the video of the scene reading, "Walmart Englewood ain’t playin today."