Brandeis assistant dean defends critical race theory: 'All White people are racist'

Brandeis University assistant dean Kate Slater says that "all White people are racist" and has declared that she hates "whiteness."

"Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one's racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me!" read an all-caps Instagram post from Slater, who serves as assistant dean of student affairs.

She added in Saturday's post that while she doesn't "hate White people," she does hate "Whiteness."

Her comments touched on a raging debate over critical race theory and how public institutions discussed racism in the fallout of George Floyd's death.

Many colleges have promoted materials asserting that racial minorities face systemic injustices that are perpetuated by White people. Critics, like Chris Rufo, have argued that these types of ideas constitute a form of "neo-racism."

"‘Debates’ about critical race theory," Slater said, "are often straw men for debates about whether or not systemic racism is real. And no number of statistics or facts that I could offer are going to convince people to ‘see’ systemic racism if they don't want to."

Brandeis and Slater did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Slater's website describes her as "a White anti-racist scholar and educator."

It adds that her "doctoral research centers the experiences of underrepresented minorities students in higher education, and in particular, at predominantly White institutions. She also investigates White racial identity formation and how racism operates individually, organizationally, and systemically."