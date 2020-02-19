Human brain specimen seized from Canada-based shipment by US Customs officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a human brain sent through the mail near the Michigan-Canadian border last week, the agency said.

Officers assigned to Port Huron, Mich., were inspecting a Canadian mail truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, when they spotted a shipment labeled “Antique Teaching Specimen."

The officers opened it and found a human brain specimen inside a clear glass mason jar, the agency said in a news release.

No paperwork or documentation accompanied the package, which originated in Toronto and was headed to Kenosha, Wis.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” Area Port Director Michael Fox said.