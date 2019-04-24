Boy Scouts: Only handful of sex-abuse cases emerged in 2018

Under pressure over past allegations of child sex abuse, the Boy Scouts of America is defending its current prevention policies.

It says there were only five known victims in 2018 of out roughly 2.2 million youth members.

Top BSA officials are also urging the creation of a national registry in which the Boy Scouts and other youth-serving organizations could pool information they had about confirmed or suspected predators. The aim would be to lessen the chances that any of them could obtain positions working with children.

The Boy Scouts are collaborating on that project with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with the National Center for Missing and exploited Children. They hope Congress might back the effort.