Boy Scout dies from injuries after being hit by alleged drunk driver, 4 others remain hospitalized

One of the Boy Scouts struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking along a New York road Sunday has died, the CEO of the local Boy Scouts council said Monday.

Ryan DiBernardo said in a Facebook post the boy was killed following the “vehicle-related incident while hiking” in Manorville on Long Island.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way we can,” he continued. “Our thoughts remain with the Scouts still recovering from this incident.”

DiBernardo did not identify the Boy Scout who died and did not provide additional information on the other scouts sent to the hospital.

Members of Troop 161 were walking on the shoulder of David Terry Road in Manorville on Sunday afternoon when 59-year-old Thomas Murphy, driving a white 2016 Mercedes, hit the group head-on, Suffolk County police said.

Five scouts – who range in age from 12 to 16 – were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Four – including one in critical condition – were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center while the fifth boy was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter.

It’s not immediately clear the severity of the injuries for the other boys.

The scouts were part of a larger group of about a dozen scouts walking with adults, Sean Bryan, a Manorville resident who called 911, told Newsday.

“I saw them right off the bat when I was driving, they weren’t hard to see, in my opinion,” he told the newspaper. “They were walking in the street the way you should be doing it if you’re going to be doing it, toward the traffic, toward oncoming traffic.”

Manorville Fire Department First Assistant Chris Lindberg told Newsday the rest of the troops were taken to the fire station “so that parents wouldn’t have to come to the scene of the accident to pick them up.”

Murphy, of Holbrook, was charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.