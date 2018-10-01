Boy Scout, 12, dies in Michigan after being buried under sand dune, police say

A Michigan Boy Scout died Saturday after he was buried under a sand dune for up to 30 minutes during a scouting activity, police said.

Gage Wilson, 12, was at North Point County Park near Lake Michigan when the dune collapsed on him, FOX17 Michigan reported.

"When they found him, he was completely covered in sand," South Haven Police Department Sgt. Zach Hathaway said in a news conference Sunday.

South Haven police arrived at the scene around 4:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a child buried in the sand near the shoreline. First responders established a pulse on Wilson after administering CPR and transported him through rough terrain and trails to a waiting ambulance.

The Boy Scout was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

“The beaches are a little smaller, as far as the sand that’s available to play on before the water starts to go a little over the top of it. I think the water level in Lake Michigan had partly something to do with the tragedy that happened,” Hathaway said.

Wilson was reportedly digging into a dune when the sand walls crushed him, WOOD-TV reported.

Donald Shepard, the CEO of Michigan Crossroads Council and Scout Executive, said in a statement on Sunday that Wilson died from an “accident at a scouting event.”

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family," the statement said. "We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following an accident at a Scouting event. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers."

Police said an autopsy is pending and they are investigating the incident, though it appears it was a “tragic accident.”