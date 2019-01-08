Boy, 7, found dead inside Denver storage unit had been buried in concrete

A seven-year-old boy found dead in Denver just before Christmas was encased in concrete, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told Fox 31 Denver that burying Caden McWilliams in concrete “appeared to be an attempt to hide evidence.”

Caden was found inside a storage unit Dec. 23.

COLORADO MOTHER ARRESTED AFTER 7-YEAR-OLD SON'S BODY IS FOUND INSIDE STORAGE UNIT

His mother Elisha Pankey, 43, was formally charged Monday with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse, the station reported Monday.

The boy’s body was found a day after police arrested Pankey on a heroin possession charge, the Denver Post reported Monday.

POLICE: BOY FOUND IN STORAGE UNIT LAST WENT TO SCHOOL IN MAY

On Dec. 21 her husband was charged with assaulting her 13 months ago, according to the paper. Prosecutors said Leland Pankey, 39, choked her after accusing of spying on him with electronic devices.

Police believe Caden was killed in May, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Thanks to the tenacious work by both the Aurora and Denver police departments, we now know that young Caden was not only missing for several months, he was no longer alive. This is a terrible tragedy for the community,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said, according to the Post. “While this case will take time to resolve, it will take even longer for our community to learn and heal.”