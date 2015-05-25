Boy, 13, shot dead during confrontation over Facebook

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago after he sneaked out of his home with his sisters to confront someone over posts on Facebook, according to family and police.

Anthony Diaz and his two older sisters left their home in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood at about 10:35 p.m., said Diaz's stepfather, Ralph Otero. Otero, 47, said the teens were jumped and somebody pulled out a gun.

Chicago police are looking for a male suspect in connection with the case, MyFoxChicago.com reports.

Authorities said Diaz was walking with a group in the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire. Diaz was struck on his left side and one of the bullets passed through his chest.

A call from Diaz's oldest sister awoke Otero and his wife, and she told the couple that Diaz had been shot, according to MyFoxChicago.com.

“I saw him lying on the ground about a block away from our house,” Otero said.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Otero, an evangelical preacher, said the family moved to the neighborhood in November “from a bad area because it's supposed to be better.”

“He's a good student, he's not a gang-banger. He didn't give us any headaches,” Otero said.

Click for more from MyFoxChicago.com