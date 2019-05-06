Expand / Collapse search
Boy, 12, arrested for knife thrown after video game argument

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested after throwing a knife at a 9-year-old boy when they got into an argument while playing video games at a Wichita home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 9-year-old and his 13-year-old brother were in the home of the 12-year-old when the argument erupted Saturday night. Police say the younger boy was taken to a hospital with a minor cut to his back. Neither of the older boys was hurt.

Police say the 12-year-old was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com