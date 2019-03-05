Boy, 11, charged after shooting dad, a state trooper

Authorities say an 11-year-old Indiana boy who shot and wounded his state-trooper father has been charged as a juvenile with attempted murder.

The South Bend Tribune reports that St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition alleging delinquency for attempted murder, the juvenile equivalent of a criminal charge.

Authorities say the off-duty trooper suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities on Feb. 21. The trooper was at home in Granger, near South Bend, at the time of the shooting. He was hospitalized and his condition had improved as of last week.

The Associated Press isn't reporting the trooper's name to avoid identifying his son.

The prosecutor's office said it wouldn't release details about the gun used, including whether it was the trooper's service weapon, because of the ongoing investigation.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com