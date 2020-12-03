Boy, 1, killed in Washington DC suspected drive-by shooting

A 1-year-old boy was fatally shot and killed while sitting inside a car in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, police said.

The baby was inside a vehicle that was traveling in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue Southeast at approximately 9:35 p.m. Wednesday night when police believe multiple shots were fired from another car, officials said.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters late Wednesday it was “probably the most tragic news to announce this evening.”

First responders at the scene rushed the toddler to a local hospital, but he could not be saved. Police believe the baby was in a car with an adult man, who was driving, and another child. No other people were believed to have been injured.

Newsham said police believe the vehicle was in motion at the time of the shooting, and while a car seat was located in the back seat, he could not say whether the baby was locked in at the time.

The vehicle was struck as many as 10 times, he said.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to bring some justice to this little boy and his family,” Newsham stressed.

Police asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark gray vehicle with dark, tinted windows, which police believe was involved in the shooting.

Anyone who believes they have information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call 202-727-9099.

