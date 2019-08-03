Bounty hunters, bondsmen found not guilty in shooting death of Tennessee father: report

Five bounty hunters and bondsmen who were facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the killing of a Tennessee father have been found not guilty, according to a report.

Jason Milan, a 24-year-old father of three, was gunned down April 23, 2017, in Clarksville, Tenn., when bounty hunters shot at a vehicle he was in while looking for another man, according to police.

Defense attorneys said their clients didn’t know their intended target wasn’t in the vehicle and were acting in self-defense when the car sped off and hit several bounty hunters.

A jury heard almost three weeks of testimony before returning the verdict on Thursday, the Leaf-Chronicle reported.

The five defendants faced 16 charges each. Two others reached plea deals previously. One guilty verdict was returned Thursday. 28-year-old Joshua Young was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

